Ursula Burns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0322b3a-a358-463c-a732-685bf0d46af1
Ursula Burns Performances & Interviews
Ursula Burns Tracks
Sort by
Madame George
Ursula Burns
Madame George
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madame George
Last played on
Hospital
Ursula Burns
Hospital
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hospital
Last played on
December Moon
Ursula Burns
December Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
December Moon
Last played on
Comedian
Ursula Burns
Comedian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comedian
Last played on
Deep in the Dreaming
Ursula Burns
Deep in the Dreaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
November Snow
Ursula Burns
November Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
November Snow
Last played on
Can I Get There By Candlelight
Ursula Burns
Can I Get There By Candlelight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can I Get There By Candlelight
Last played on
The Square of Crossmaglen, Coolderry Bridge
Ursula Burns
The Square of Crossmaglen, Coolderry Bridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs from the Sea
Ursula Burns
Songs from the Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs from the Sea
Last played on
Like Feathers
Ursula Burns
Like Feathers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like Feathers
Last played on
Fields Of Dream
Ursula Burns
Fields Of Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fields Of Dream
Last played on
Ursula Burns Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist