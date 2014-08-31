British Whale
British Whale
British Whale Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin David Hawkins (born 17 March 1975) is an English musician and singer-songwriter, best known for being the lead singer and lead guitarist of The Darkness. Heavily influenced by classic bands of the 1970s and 1980s (particularly Queen, Aerosmith, Def Leppard and AC/DC), Hawkins is noted for his falsetto singing voice and on-stage persona. He was also the lead singer and guitarist for the band Hot Leg, formed in 2008, and now on hiatus. Since 2005 he has been active in his synthpop alter ego British Whale.
This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both Of Us
British Whale
This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both Of Us
