60 Second Assassin
60 Second Assassin Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Cuffie Jr., known by his stage name 60 Second Assassin, is a rapper who is known as a member of Sunz of Man, an early affiliate of Wu-Tang Clan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
60 Second Assassin Tracks
Stay True (feat. 60 Second Assassin)
Ghostface Killah
Stay True (feat. 60 Second Assassin)
Stay True (feat. 60 Second Assassin)
