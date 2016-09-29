Cédric Pescia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a02e35c9-0147-4395-bd34-462c6b4b10f9
Cédric Pescia Biography (Wikipedia)
Cédric Pescia (born 1976) is an award-winning pianist. He is a dual citizen of France and Switzerland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cédric Pescia Performances & Interviews
Cédric Pescia Tracks
Sort by
Quintet No.1 In C Major for piano and strings
Ernest Bloch
Quintet No.1 In C Major for piano and strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quintet No.1 In C Major for piano and strings
Performer
Last played on
Les Ombres Errantes
Cédric Pescia
Les Ombres Errantes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Ombres Errantes
Davidsbündlertänze op. 6 - Nos. 1, 2, 4
Cédric Pescia
Davidsbündlertänze op. 6 - Nos. 1, 2, 4
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Davidsbündlertänze op. 6 - Nos. 1, 2, 4
Les Barricades Mysterieuses
Cédric Pescia
Les Barricades Mysterieuses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Barricades Mysterieuses
Schlummerlied (Albumblätter, Op 124)
Robert Schumann
Schlummerlied (Albumblätter, Op 124)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Schlummerlied (Albumblätter, Op 124)
Last played on
Romance for violin and piano, Op 22 No 3
Clara Schumann
Romance for violin and piano, Op 22 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Romance for violin and piano, Op 22 No 3
Performer
Last played on
Romance for violin and piano, Op 22 No 2
Clara Schumann
Romance for violin and piano, Op 22 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Romance for violin and piano, Op 22 No 2
Performer
Last played on
Sonata (Post scriptum) for violin and piano
Valentin Silvestrov
Sonata (Post scriptum) for violin and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata (Post scriptum) for violin and piano
Performer
Last played on
John Cage: Sonata IX
Cédric Pescia
John Cage: Sonata IX
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Cage: Sonata IX
Last played on
Cédric Pescia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist