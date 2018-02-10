Webb WilderBorn 19 May 1954
Webb Wilder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a02b61f6-ee38-4e4a-9824-22ba83fe8a03
Webb Wilder Biography (Wikipedia)
John "Webb" McMurry (born May 19, 1954), known as Webb Wilder, is an American rock & roll singer, guitarist and actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Webb Wilder Tracks
Sort by
Big time
Webb Wilder
Big time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big time
Last played on
Rough & Tumble Guy
Webb Wilder
Rough & Tumble Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rough & Tumble Guy
Only A Fool
Webb Wilder
Only A Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only A Fool
If It Ain't Broke (Don't Fix It)
Webb Wilder
If It Ain't Broke (Don't Fix It)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If It Ain't Broke (Don't Fix It)
Honky Tonkin' (In Mississippi)
Webb Wilder
Honky Tonkin' (In Mississippi)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Webb Wilder Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist