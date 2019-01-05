Norma JeanMetalcore band. Formed 2001
Norma Jean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a02b1a45-271c-4bc3-9d82-68bb896cb5fd
Norma Jean Biography (Wikipedia)
Norma Jean (formerly known as Luti-Kriss) is an American metalcore band from Douglasville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. Since their inception in 1997, numerous line up changes have left the band with no original members. To date, Norma Jean has released seven studio albums and received a Grammy Award nomination in 2006 for Best Recording Package for their second album O God, the Aftermath. The band's name is derived from the real name of actress Marilyn Monroe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Norma Jean Tracks
Sort by
Saturday
Norma Jean
Saturday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday
Last played on
Sword In Mouth, Fire Eyes
Norma Jean
Sword In Mouth, Fire Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1,000,000 Watts
Norma Jean
1,000,000 Watts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrongdoers
Norma Jean
Wrongdoers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrongdoers
Last played on
Hive Minds
Norma Jean
Hive Minds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hive Minds
Last played on
If You Got It At Five, You Got It At Fifty
Norma Jean
If You Got It At Five, You Got It At Fifty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deathbed Atheist
Norma Jean
Deathbed Atheist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Norma Jean
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pick Me Up On Your Way Down
Last played on
Everlasting Tapeworm
Norma Jean
Everlasting Tapeworm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Norma Jean
Norma Jean Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist