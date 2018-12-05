The Mozarteum Orchestra Salzburg is an Austrian orchestra, based in the town and state of Salzburg. The orchestra gives concerts in several Salzburg venues, including the Großes Festspielhaus, the Great Hall of the Stiftung Mozarteum. In addition to symphony orchestra concerts, the orchestra serves as accompanying ensemble for operas and musical theatre performances at the Salzburg State Theater.

The ensemble was founded in 1841 with the help of Mozart’s sons Franz Xaver and Karl Thomas, as well as his widow Constanze, under the musical direction of Alois Taux. In 1908, the ensemble officially adopted the name "Mozarteum Orchestra". The Mozarteum Orchestra participates regularly at the Salzburg Festival, such as in the Festival's 'Mozart Matinees'. It also performs several concerts at the Salzburg Mozart Week and for the Salzburg Cultural Association.

In 2008, the Mozarteum Orchestra began a young project, '2 ORCHESTRAS', which presents new works for the combination of a professional orchestra and a youth orchestra. Composers who have written works for this project have included Kurt Schwertsik and Toshio Hosokawa.