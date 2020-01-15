Len Arran (born Leonard Arran, 7 June 1961, Thornaby-on-Tees, England) is an English composer of film scores, and songwriter for Skunk Anansie and solo artist Deborah Dyer (Skin).

He began his career as a guitarist in London in the late 1980s. In 1991, he developed a writing partnership with Dyer, leading to the formation of rock band Skunk Anansie.

From 1994 onwards, they produced eight Top 40 singles, including "Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)", "Twisted" and "Brazen (Weep)", and three gold/platinum albums: Paranoid and Sunburnt (1995), Stoosh (1997) and Post Orgasmic Chill (1999). 2004 saw the release of songs for Skin's first Solo Album, Fleshwounds on EMI followed by her second solo album, Fake Chemical State (V2 Music) released in March 2006.

The huge hit song "Secretly" was used in the film Cruel Intentions (1999), along with other tracks for the films Strange Days (1995), Mission: Impossible (1998), The Avengers (1998), and other television credits in Europe and America.