DJ QBassline / Niche House producer. Born 16 August 1985
DJ Q
1985-08-16
DJ Q Biography (Wikipedia)
Shollen Quarshie (born 1985), known by his stage name DJ Q, is an English DJ and record producer. He forms part of the group TQD alongside Flava D and Royal T.
DJ Q Tracks
Contradiction
Wolfie
Contradiction
Contradiction
Contradiction (DJ Q Remix)
Wolfie
Contradiction (DJ Q Remix)
Contradiction (DJ Q Remix)
Remix Artist
Attitude Era
Dj Q
Attitude Era
Attitude Era
Performer
Badbwoy Sound
DJ Q & Jack junior
Badbwoy Sound
Badbwoy Sound
MK 17 (Jamie Duggan & Booda Remix)
DJ Q
MK 17 (Jamie Duggan & Booda Remix)
MK 17 (Jamie Duggan & Booda Remix)
Performer
Over There
DJ Q
Over There
Over There
Red Alert
DJ Q
Red Alert
Red Alert
Walk Out Gyal
Heatwave
Walk Out Gyal
Walk Out Gyal
Untiled
DJ Q
Untiled
Untiled
MY HEART
DJ Q
MY HEART
MY HEART
All I Want For Xmas is Q
DJ Q
All I Want For Xmas is Q
All I Want For Xmas is Q
Keep Calling
Finn
Keep Calling
Keep Calling
Danger
DJ Q
Danger
Danger
Breathe (VIP)
DJ Q
Breathe (VIP)
Breathe (VIP)
Connecta (DJ Q VIP Remix)
Swindle
Connecta (DJ Q VIP Remix)
Connecta (DJ Q VIP Remix)
95 (DJ Q Refix)
New York Transit Authority
95 (DJ Q Refix)
95 (DJ Q Refix)
Tell You (DJ Q Remix) (feat. Holly Lois)
Kissy Sell Out
Tell You (DJ Q Remix) (feat. Holly Lois)
Tell You (DJ Q Remix) (feat. Holly Lois)
Featured Artist
Sonic
DJ Q
Sonic
Sonic
Our Sound
DJ Q
Our Sound
Our Sound
TQD UKG Mash Up
DJ Q
TQD UKG Mash Up
TQD UKG Mash Up
Not Alone
DJ Q
Not Alone
Not Alone
About You (DJ Q Remix)
Jacob Plant
About You (DJ Q Remix)
About You (DJ Q Remix)
Remix Artist
Make Some Noise (Version 2)
DJ Q
Make Some Noise (Version 2)
Make Some Noise (Version 2)
The Reasons (Jack Junior Remix)
DJ Q
The Reasons (Jack Junior Remix)
The Reasons (Jack Junior Remix)
Steroids
DJ Q
Steroids
Steroids
Three Eyes (DJ Q Remix)
TQD
Three Eyes (DJ Q Remix)
Three Eyes (DJ Q Remix)
A-Team
DJ Q
A-Team
A-Team
Oh Yeah (DJ Q Remix)
Jack junior
Oh Yeah (DJ Q Remix)
Oh Yeah (DJ Q Remix)
My Sound
DJ Q
My Sound
My Sound
Our Sound (TQD Special)
DJ Q
Our Sound (TQD Special)
Our Sound (TQD Special)
Cool Down (DJ Q Remix)
Royal-T
Cool Down (DJ Q Remix)
Cool Down (DJ Q Remix)
PS
DJ Q
PS
PS
Naked Truth (2 Step Edit) (feat. Powerdress)
DJ Q
Naked Truth (2 Step Edit) (feat. Powerdress)
Naked Truth (2 Step Edit) (feat. Powerdress)
Did You See (DJ Q Edit)
J Hus
Did You See (DJ Q Edit)
Did You See (DJ Q Edit)
