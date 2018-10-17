Daniel SwainBorn 18 August 1983
Daniel Swain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a01e656f-097f-4344-9f69-f01653f0cb43
Daniel Swain Tracks
Sort by
The Fall Of The Leaf: Vivace
Imogen Holst
The Fall Of The Leaf: Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tym2t.jpglink
The Fall Of The Leaf: Vivace
Last played on
Sonata For Violin And Cello: Allegro Ritmico
Imogen Holst
Sonata For Violin And Cello: Allegro Ritmico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tym2t.jpglink
Sonata For Violin And Cello: Allegro Ritmico
Last played on
Daniel Swain Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist