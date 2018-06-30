D.C. LaRueBorn 26 April 1948
D.C. LaRue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05fcxg3.jpg
1948-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a01d77e2-e200-4997-84e1-14caaccc966a
D.C. LaRue Biography
D.C. LaRue (born David Charles L'Heureux) (born April 26, 1948 in Meriden, Connecticut) is an American singer, songwriter and producer. His music was successful in clubs and on dance music charts worldwide during the 1970s and early 1980s.
D.C. LaRue Tracks
Cathedrals (JKriv Dub)
D.C. LaRue
Cathedrals (JKriv Dub)
Cathedrals (JKriv Dub)
Cathedrals
D.C. LaRue
Cathedrals
Cathedrals
Cathedrals
D.C. LaRue
Cathedrals
Cathedrals
Hot Jungle Drums and Voodoo Rhythm
D.C. LaRue
Hot Jungle Drums and Voodoo Rhythm
Do You Want The Real Thing
D.C. LaRue
Do You Want The Real Thing
Do You Want The Real Thing
Cathedrals (GW Edit)
D.C. LaRue
Cathedrals (GW Edit)
Cathedrals (GW Edit)
