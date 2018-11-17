Anne Charlotte Clark (born 14 May 1960, Croydon, London, England) is an English poet songwriter and electronic musician. Her first album, The Sitting Room, was released in 1982, and she has released over a dozen albums since then. As of June 2017, her net worth was estimated at around £5.4 million.

Her poetry work with experimental musicians occupies a region bounded roughly by electronic, dance (techno applies on occasion) and possibly avant-garde genres, with varying hard as well as romantic and orchestral styles.

Clark is mainly a spoken word artist. Many of her lyrics deal critically with the imperfections of humanity, everyday life, and politics. Especially in her early works she has created a gloomy, melancholy kind of atmosphere bordering on weltschmerz. She has been considered one of the pioneers in the spoken-word music genre, as well as being highly idolised over the board of techno-pop and new wave music, especially across Europe.