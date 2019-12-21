Željko LučićBorn 24 February 1968
Željko Lučić
1968-02-24
Željko Lučić Biography (Wikipedia)
Željko Lučić (born 24 February 1968) is a Serbian operatic baritone who has had an active international career since 1993. He was a member of the Serbian National Theatre in Novi Sad from 1993–1998 and at the Frankfurt Opera from 1998-2008. He is particularly well known for his performances in the operas of Giuseppe Verdi; having portrayed a total of 23 leading roles from the great composer's works.
Željko Lučić Tracks
Macbeth Act IV (Scenes ii & iii)
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth Act IV (Scenes ii & iii)
Macbeth Act IV (Scenes ii & iii)
Ensemble
Macbeth Act IV Scene I
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth Act IV Scene I
Macbeth Act IV Scene I
Ensemble
Macbeth Act III
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth Act III
Macbeth Act III
Ensemble
Macbeth Act I (Sc i & ii)
Giuseppe Verdi
Macbeth Act I (Sc i & ii)
Macbeth Act I (Sc i & ii)
Ensemble
