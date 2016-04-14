The Bohman BrothersUK experimental duo
The Bohman Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0156098-578a-447e-86f1-1ebf30724195
The Bohman Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Injury Lawyers
The Bohman Brothers
Injury Lawyers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Injury Lawyers
Last played on
Secluded Bronte - Dark August Variations (extract)
The Bohman Brothers
Secluded Bronte - Dark August Variations (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Secluded Bronte - Dark August Variations (extract)
Performer
Last played on
Late Junction Live Session - Part 2
The Bohman Brothers
Late Junction Live Session - Part 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Late Junction Live Session - Part 2
Last played on
The Lost Islands
Adam Bohman
The Lost Islands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lost Islands
Last played on
The Bohman Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist