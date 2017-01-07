Adam WadeUS singer, drummer and television actor. Born 17 March 1935
Adam Wade
1935-03-17
Adam Wade Biography
Adam Wade (born Patrick Henry Wade, March 17, 1935) is an American singer, drummer and television actor. He is noted for his stint as the host of the 1975 CBS game show Musical Chairs, which made him the first African-American game show host.
Adam Wade Tracks
Brother On The Run (Title)
Brother On The Run (Title)
Brother On The Run (Title)
Take Good Care Of Her
Take Good Care Of Her
Take Good Care Of Her
Rain From The Skies
Rain From The Skies
The Writing On The Wall
The Writing On The Wall
Ruby
Ruby
Ruby
As If I Didn't Know
As If I Didn't Know
Adam Wade Links
