Leonard Warren Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Warren (April 21, 1911 – March 4, 1960) was an American opera singer. A baritone, he was a leading artist for many years with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
The Drunken Sailor
Leonard Warren
The Drunken Sailor
The Drunken Sailor
Love's Old Sweet Song
James Lynam Molloy
Love's Old Sweet Song
Love's Old Sweet Song
Orchestra
Blow The Man Down
Leonard Warren
Blow The Man Down
Blow The Man Down
