Paul KuhnGerman jazz musician, band leader, singer and pianist. Born 12 March 1928. Died 22 September 2013
Paul Kuhn (12 March 1928 – 23 September 2013) was a German jazz musician, band leader, singer and pianist. He was the band leader of the SFB Big Band, the orchestra of the Sender Freies Berlin, the TV-Station of West Berlin, part of ARD. He was the conductor of the German entry in the 1972 Eurovision Song Contest.
Salute to Basie
Salute to Basie
Anette
Anette
Anette
Travelling Saxes
Travelling Saxes
