Pulseprogramming is an electronic musical group and multimedia art project founded by Marc Hellner and Joel Kriske in Portland, Oregon in 1998. Pulseprogramming is currently centered on Marc Hellner and new member Chanel Pease, and has included art directors John Schacter and Hans Seeger as art directors, video artist Eric David Johnson (DJ Bunny Ears), and poet Joel Craig. The collective began releasing intelligent dance music on Chicago label Aesthetics in 1999 and followed with releases on the same label in 2001 and 2003. The 2003 release Tulsa for One Second was described by Pitchfork Media as "Lap-pop".

In the years after Hellner and Kriske parted ways, Hellner released a record entitled Marriages enlisting production team Telefon Tel Aviv. The album was released by Peacefrog Records in 2005.