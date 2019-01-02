Albert GuinovartBorn 1962
Albert Guinovart
1962
Albert Guinovart Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Guinovart (born 1962 in Barcelona) is a Spanish- Catalan composer.
Guinovart studied at the Municipal Conservatory of Barcelona (Conservatori Municipal de Música de Barcelona). Since 2002 he teaches composition at ESMUC (Escola Superior de Música de Catalunya).
Albert Guinovart Tracks
Requiem
Albert Guinovart
Requiem
Requiem
Choir
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Nocturne to Moonlight
Albert Guinovart
Nocturne to Moonlight
Nocturne to Moonlight
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-25T00:40:28
25
Jul
2006
Proms 2002: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-20T00:40:28
20
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-02T00:40:28
2
Aug
2002
