CocknBullKid
1985
CocknBullKid Biography (Wikipedia)
Anita Blay, better known by her stage name CocknBullKid (previously thecocknbullkid), is an English singer and songwriter. She released her debut single in 2008 and her debut album, Adulthood, in 2011. She has released music as part of the duo Antony and Cleopatra since 2014.
CocknBullKid Tracks
I'm Not Sorry
Yellow
One Eye Closed
Hold On To Your Misery
Asthma Attack
Pure Shores
CocknBullKid Links
