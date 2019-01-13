Jack SmithAmerican filmmaker, actor and performance artist. Born 14 November 1932. Died 25 September 1989
Jack Smith
1932-11-14
Jack Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Smith (November 14, 1932 – September 25, 1989) was an American filmmaker, actor, and pioneer of underground cinema. He is generally acclaimed as a founding father of American performance art, and has been critically recognized as a master photographer, though his photographic works are rare and remain largely unknown.
Miss Annabelle Lee
Jack Smith
Miss Annabelle Lee
Miss Annabelle Lee
That's My Weakness Now
Carroll Gibbons
That's My Weakness Now
That's My Weakness Now
Cold Starry Nights (Excerpt)
John Cale
Cold Starry Nights (Excerpt)
Cold Starry Nights (Excerpt)
That's My Weakness
Jack Smith
That's My Weakness
That's My Weakness
