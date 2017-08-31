The River DetectivesFormed 1989
1989
The River Detectives Biography (Wikipedia)
The River Detectives were a folk rock duo from Craigneuk in Wishaw, Scotland. The duo, formed in 1985, comprised Sam Corry (vocals, guitar, harmonica) and Dan O'Neil (vocals, guitar, drums). The River Detectives have released three albums to date and had a UK Top 40 hit with their song, "Chains".
The River Detectives Tracks
Chains
Train Song
Saturday Night Sunday Morning
Saturday Night
Small Town Boy
I Will Fly
