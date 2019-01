1st Born /music/images/artists/96x96/2e36683e-b275-40c5-9dfb-102b1907f2e3.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2e36683e-b275-40c5-9dfb-102b1907f2e3 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e36683e-b275-40c5-9dfb-102b1907f2e3

1st Born (rapper from Bronx, New York, US)