- Young Kye/music/images/artists/96x96/51ce0fdb-07d1-421e-81af-3ef5848b8763.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/51ce0fdb-07d1-421e-81af-3ef5848b8763http://musicbrainz.org/artist/51ce0fdb-07d1-421e-81af-3ef5848b8763Young Kye (UK Grime MC/Producer)
- Young L/music/images/artists/96x96/d88eccca-2595-4cf2-8cfc-0b8f57c1d2bc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d88eccca-2595-4cf2-8cfc-0b8f57c1d2bchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/d88eccca-2595-4cf2-8cfc-0b8f57c1d2bcYoung L
- Young Leek/music/images/artists/96x96/160e7525-c71a-4bf6-8fd1-e169b880c72b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/160e7525-c71a-4bf6-8fd1-e169b880c72bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/160e7525-c71a-4bf6-8fd1-e169b880c72bYoung Leek
- Young Legionnaire/music/images/artists/96x96/939f37c0-8c4a-442e-b95a-c9ec3598576f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/939f37c0-8c4a-442e-b95a-c9ec3598576fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/939f37c0-8c4a-442e-b95a-c9ec3598576fYoung Legionnaire
- Young Lions/music/images/artists/96x96/b8908707-2426-4c19-bf6c-ecc87865176c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b8908707-2426-4c19-bf6c-ecc87865176chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8908707-2426-4c19-bf6c-ecc87865176cYoung Lions (Canadian)
- The Young Lions/music/images/artists/96x96/906e0ad9-cf42-4c75-a170-5759c27a5bba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/906e0ad9-cf42-4c75-a170-5759c27a5bbahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/906e0ad9-cf42-4c75-a170-5759c27a5bbaThe Young Lions (Supergroup featuring jazz musicians Wayne Shorter, Frank Strozier, Lee Morgan, Bobby Timmons, Bob Cranshaw, Albert Heath and Louis Hayes.)
- Young Livers/music/images/artists/96x96/0ba42215-804d-41ac-95df-9bac23e1f1bb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0ba42215-804d-41ac-95df-9bac23e1f1bbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ba42215-804d-41ac-95df-9bac23e1f1bbYoung Livers
- Young Lo/music/images/artists/96x96/94418901-6de6-4ee4-ad10-804d6628b0a5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/94418901-6de6-4ee4-ad10-804d6628b0a5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/94418901-6de6-4ee4-ad10-804d6628b0a5Young Lo
- Young London/music/images/artists/96x96/a27aded6-d4aa-420b-9532-e6fb104a2127.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a27aded6-d4aa-420b-9532-e6fb104a2127http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a27aded6-d4aa-420b-9532-e6fb104a2127Young London (Electropop band from Boston, members: Matt and Sarah.)
- Young Luxenberg/music/images/artists/96x96/4d2ea415-4390-4633-96cc-9ff31c53f7ea.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4d2ea415-4390-4633-96cc-9ff31c53f7eahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d2ea415-4390-4633-96cc-9ff31c53f7eaYoung Luxenberg (bass music)
- Young Lyxx/music/images/artists/96x96/951a4395-d6f5-42f9-802e-4642bb5e34cb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/951a4395-d6f5-42f9-802e-4642bb5e34cbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/951a4395-d6f5-42f9-802e-4642bb5e34cbYoung Lyxx
- Young Mad B/music/images/artists/96x96/e4fff870-de29-47f0-bf6a-834f3a2de302.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e4fff870-de29-47f0-bf6a-834f3a2de302http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4fff870-de29-47f0-bf6a-834f3a2de302Young Mad B
- Young Magic/music/images/artists/96x96/ac80ca5c-8919-4e43-807c-28748c325287.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ac80ca5c-8919-4e43-807c-28748c325287http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ac80ca5c-8919-4e43-807c-28748c325287Young Magic
- Young Mammoth/music/images/artists/96x96/cc41b35b-8cf1-408f-97c5-69c5a892c661.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cc41b35b-8cf1-408f-97c5-69c5a892c661http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc41b35b-8cf1-408f-97c5-69c5a892c661Young Mammoth (Band, UK, North West. Alternative/Rock/Indie)
- Young Man/music/images/artists/96x96/2260ecb4-6753-48f0-8652-69ab0bb784c2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2260ecb4-6753-48f0-8652-69ab0bb784c2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2260ecb4-6753-48f0-8652-69ab0bb784c2Young Man
- Young Marble Giants/music/images/artists/96x96/3d113367-769f-4200-9ff8-e19d47def451.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3d113367-769f-4200-9ff8-e19d47def451http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3d113367-769f-4200-9ff8-e19d47def451Young Marble Giants
- Young Marco/music/images/artists/96x96/bfad5e87-b092-45ac-bf10-3fc1b7474725.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bfad5e87-b092-45ac-bf10-3fc1b7474725http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bfad5e87-b092-45ac-bf10-3fc1b7474725Young Marco
- Young MC/music/images/artists/96x96/693097c4-17ec-4bb8-9b7c-74a5a2a85723.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/693097c4-17ec-4bb8-9b7c-74a5a2a85723http://musicbrainz.org/artist/693097c4-17ec-4bb8-9b7c-74a5a2a85723Young MC
- Young Money/music/images/artists/96x96/3ba45541-87be-4631-896b-d148b7f70f00.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3ba45541-87be-4631-896b-d148b7f70f00http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3ba45541-87be-4631-896b-d148b7f70f00Young Money
- Young Montana?/music/images/artists/96x96/468533c1-6f09-4feb-82cf-44fcdae698ad.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/468533c1-6f09-4feb-82cf-44fcdae698adhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/468533c1-6f09-4feb-82cf-44fcdae698adYoung Montana?
- Young Nate/music/images/artists/96x96/f6263436-245f-4569-8cf1-d59473c9ce23.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f6263436-245f-4569-8cf1-d59473c9ce23http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6263436-245f-4569-8cf1-d59473c9ce23Young Nate
- Young Noble/music/images/artists/96x96/44d58b8a-def1-494b-8daf-aa2def5476b6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/44d58b8a-def1-494b-8daf-aa2def5476b6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/44d58b8a-def1-494b-8daf-aa2def5476b6Young Noble
- Young Nudy/music/images/artists/96x96/79c9b9a6-4b78-4738-8b81-95b066321ea9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/79c9b9a6-4b78-4738-8b81-95b066321ea9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/79c9b9a6-4b78-4738-8b81-95b066321ea9Young Nudy (Atlanta rapper)
- Young O/music/images/artists/96x96/f87de436-58e2-4a81-92d2-5eba7eb65db0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f87de436-58e2-4a81-92d2-5eba7eb65db0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f87de436-58e2-4a81-92d2-5eba7eb65db0Young O (London based rapper)
- The Young Ones/music/images/artists/96x96/58d0c5fb-6ad3-49ee-9eef-379dff939848.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/58d0c5fb-6ad3-49ee-9eef-379dff939848http://musicbrainz.org/artist/58d0c5fb-6ad3-49ee-9eef-379dff939848The Young Ones
- Young Parisians/music/images/artists/96x96/fe19cded-511d-4705-95e7-be257be845a1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fe19cded-511d-4705-95e7-be257be845a1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fe19cded-511d-4705-95e7-be257be845a1Young Parisians
- Young People/music/images/artists/96x96/a2604ad0-272f-47b4-9e3a-b49a09a3fa38.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a2604ad0-272f-47b4-9e3a-b49a09a3fa38http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2604ad0-272f-47b4-9e3a-b49a09a3fa38Young People
- Young People's Chorus of New York City/music/images/artists/96x96/7274bcc9-267b-43a7-97c8-555f146df0f4.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7274bcc9-267b-43a7-97c8-555f146df0f4http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7274bcc9-267b-43a7-97c8-555f146df0f4Young People's Chorus of New York City
- Young Pharaohs/music/images/artists/96x96/4a43b0f9-a460-4e06-93c1-1eb941104b41.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4a43b0f9-a460-4e06-93c1-1eb941104b41http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4a43b0f9-a460-4e06-93c1-1eb941104b41Young Pharaohs
- (Young) Pioneers/music/images/artists/96x96/642ef2de-0d93-45aa-a27c-a93f32ebfbbb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/642ef2de-0d93-45aa-a27c-a93f32ebfbbbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/642ef2de-0d93-45aa-a27c-a93f32ebfbbb(Young) Pioneers