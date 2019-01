Robert Wells /music/images/artists/96x96/34040141-db80-4b58-b454-d5cbc4373a9a.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/34040141-db80-4b58-b454-d5cbc4373a9a http://musicbrainz.org/artist/34040141-db80-4b58-b454-d5cbc4373a9a

Robert Wells (Swedish pianist, composer, arranger, known for Rhapsody in Rock)