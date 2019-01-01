- Don Wellor/music/images/artists/96x96/90e30a34-3da7-4481-b69b-55ba7437734d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/90e30a34-3da7-4481-b69b-55ba7437734dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/90e30a34-3da7-4481-b69b-55ba7437734dDon Wellor
- Wells Cathedral Choir/music/images/artists/96x96/6862aa60-8701-4cb1-8122-54fbe4c74422.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6862aa60-8701-4cb1-8122-54fbe4c74422http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6862aa60-8701-4cb1-8122-54fbe4c74422Wells Cathedral Choir
- Alexander Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/a8bb6dcb-5aa4-448d-9003-ab8a6c6a54fd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a8bb6dcb-5aa4-448d-9003-ab8a6c6a54fdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8bb6dcb-5aa4-448d-9003-ab8a6c6a54fdAlexander Wells (pianist)
- Alison Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/2d860074-2c46-4399-8623-7a4a5354d82a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2d860074-2c46-4399-8623-7a4a5354d82ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d860074-2c46-4399-8623-7a4a5354d82aAlison Wells
- Annika Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/a0b7d4d8-f54a-4c12-9616-46b0adb61a63.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a0b7d4d8-f54a-4c12-9616-46b0adb61a63http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0b7d4d8-f54a-4c12-9616-46b0adb61a63Annika Wells
- Barbara Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/a2e6e5c3-7b21-4a6f-8788-e63e543f477b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a2e6e5c3-7b21-4a6f-8788-e63e543f477bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a2e6e5c3-7b21-4a6f-8788-e63e543f477bBarbara Wells
- Ben Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/9b50b2ff-a7e2-4eb1-b181-85101d5433e9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9b50b2ff-a7e2-4eb1-b181-85101d5433e9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b50b2ff-a7e2-4eb1-b181-85101d5433e9Ben Wells
- Bill Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/9e9d0abd-bd10-4c48-9886-224d34c7ed84.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9e9d0abd-bd10-4c48-9886-224d34c7ed84http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e9d0abd-bd10-4c48-9886-224d34c7ed84Bill Wells (Scottish musician)
- Brad Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/a75e3d4e-9047-43f9-92d2-df76318e4cb1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a75e3d4e-9047-43f9-92d2-df76318e4cb1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a75e3d4e-9047-43f9-92d2-df76318e4cb1Brad Wells (conductor, singer, composer)
- Derek Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/9eeab002-12eb-4701-b897-62ef53e2d97d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9eeab002-12eb-4701-b897-62ef53e2d97dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/9eeab002-12eb-4701-b897-62ef53e2d97dDerek Wells (Nashville guitarist)
- Dicky Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/c43e27c8-3c26-4cea-a39a-9a091aabfd36.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c43e27c8-3c26-4cea-a39a-9a091aabfd36http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c43e27c8-3c26-4cea-a39a-9a091aabfd36Dicky Wells
- Ed Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/062152eb-28a3-415e-bb23-f43b8ba0d683.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/062152eb-28a3-415e-bb23-f43b8ba0d683http://musicbrainz.org/artist/062152eb-28a3-415e-bb23-f43b8ba0d683Ed Wells
- Emily Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/b339ac43-56d1-4077-a380-cf01ad2a778b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b339ac43-56d1-4077-a380-cf01ad2a778bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/b339ac43-56d1-4077-a380-cf01ad2a778bEmily Wells
- Greg Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/44ab83a3-3e64-42d6-9e80-41fdc06c8ff5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/44ab83a3-3e64-42d6-9e80-41fdc06c8ff5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/44ab83a3-3e64-42d6-9e80-41fdc06c8ff5Greg Wells
- Houston Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/5364cb7f-ea03-4ad0-94fa-acf8e174b603.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5364cb7f-ea03-4ad0-94fa-acf8e174b603http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5364cb7f-ea03-4ad0-94fa-acf8e174b603Houston Wells
- Houston Wells & The Marksmen/music/images/artists/96x96/1d1fb892-808b-41f2-8544-01516ff0b2e6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1d1fb892-808b-41f2-8544-01516ff0b2e6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/1d1fb892-808b-41f2-8544-01516ff0b2e6Houston Wells & The Marksmen
- Ian Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/223037ae-daba-4c63-8e14-551b2f44b927.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/223037ae-daba-4c63-8e14-551b2f44b927http://musicbrainz.org/artist/223037ae-daba-4c63-8e14-551b2f44b927Ian Wells (organist)
- James Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/8da32430-d79d-45dd-a325-b40cef707366.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8da32430-d79d-45dd-a325-b40cef707366http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8da32430-d79d-45dd-a325-b40cef707366James Wells
- Jean Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/ca2e789d-b8d7-47a3-9a94-d4bb5969578c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ca2e789d-b8d7-47a3-9a94-d4bb5969578chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ca2e789d-b8d7-47a3-9a94-d4bb5969578cJean Wells
- Jessica Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/ad54f0da-11e7-4108-9fb8-3bb077a555b9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ad54f0da-11e7-4108-9fb8-3bb077a555b9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ad54f0da-11e7-4108-9fb8-3bb077a555b9Jessica Wells
- Johnny Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/73e65302-2080-41a4-9d1b-0d6b7f438058.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/73e65302-2080-41a4-9d1b-0d6b7f438058http://musicbrainz.org/artist/73e65302-2080-41a4-9d1b-0d6b7f438058Johnny Wells
- Junior Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/5f526374-0e88-4508-a8d6-7f25c16cb2d8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5f526374-0e88-4508-a8d6-7f25c16cb2d8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5f526374-0e88-4508-a8d6-7f25c16cb2d8Junior Wells
- Ken Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/80447150-080e-455f-a614-ecc05f67c6ec.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/80447150-080e-455f-a614-ecc05f67c6echttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/80447150-080e-455f-a614-ecc05f67c6ecKen Wells (art director/designer)
- Ken Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/aab050c0-f1d4-4d9d-a5c2-fac4f12c4cce.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/aab050c0-f1d4-4d9d-a5c2-fac4f12c4ccehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/aab050c0-f1d4-4d9d-a5c2-fac4f12c4cceKen Wells (cast member of Cats, 1981 original London cast)
- Kenny Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/8c3859c5-fe90-4172-8d64-619940bb4986.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8c3859c5-fe90-4172-8d64-619940bb4986http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8c3859c5-fe90-4172-8d64-619940bb4986Kenny Wells
- Kitty Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/5a5eeab3-e4b7-42e9-8ae9-b90eeb210b96.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5a5eeab3-e4b7-42e9-8ae9-b90eeb210b96http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a5eeab3-e4b7-42e9-8ae9-b90eeb210b96Kitty Wells
- Mark Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/a90db007-2689-427f-9fd6-4c71ace4f609.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a90db007-2689-427f-9fd6-4c71ace4f609http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a90db007-2689-427f-9fd6-4c71ace4f609Mark Wells
- Mary Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/43fe7a49-2a63-48f1-871c-12450d21eeb1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/43fe7a49-2a63-48f1-871c-12450d21eeb1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/43fe7a49-2a63-48f1-871c-12450d21eeb1Mary Wells
- Mary Jane Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/8030cc96-8a59-4320-b1a6-478bc9daaca5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8030cc96-8a59-4320-b1a6-478bc9daaca5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8030cc96-8a59-4320-b1a6-478bc9daaca5Mary Jane Wells
- Mondo Wells/music/images/artists/96x96/cc3a9918-60e5-4266-908f-ae8ecaa4df0f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cc3a9918-60e5-4266-908f-ae8ecaa4df0fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc3a9918-60e5-4266-908f-ae8ecaa4df0fMondo Wells