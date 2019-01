When Our Time Comes /music/images/artists/96x96/16d294b9-8925-426c-9a80-3b237dbd519a.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/16d294b9-8925-426c-9a80-3b237dbd519a http://musicbrainz.org/artist/16d294b9-8925-426c-9a80-3b237dbd519a

When Our Time Comes (band from the North of London, UK)