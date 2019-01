World Premiere /music/images/artists/96x96/dbbe7672-6e5b-4376-8f9a-21a0e6bc60c5.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dbbe7672-6e5b-4376-8f9a-21a0e6bc60c5 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dbbe7672-6e5b-4376-8f9a-21a0e6bc60c5

World Premiere (associated with producer Douglas Pittman, "Share the Night")