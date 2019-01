Sue Wilkinson /music/images/artists/96x96/3f9a707f-0581-45e2-8a1c-52a9a6f6d5fc.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3f9a707f-0581-45e2-8a1c-52a9a6f6d5fc http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3f9a707f-0581-45e2-8a1c-52a9a6f6d5fc

Sue Wilkinson (Humorous singer/songwriter with a half-spoken delivery, whose satirical number "You Gotta Be A Hustler If You Wanna Get On" was a surprise UK top 30 hit in the summer of 1980)