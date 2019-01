Verious /music/images/artists/96x96/c924af20-747e-4ca0-ab94-7f3e92317a28.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c924af20-747e-4ca0-ab94-7f3e92317a28 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c924af20-747e-4ca0-ab94-7f3e92317a28

Verious (Verious are not the same as Various Artists)