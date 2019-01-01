Vangelis /music/images/artists/96x96/57fca0e2-f9ad-4ae6-af9d-6a6f50cbcd5f.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/57fca0e2-f9ad-4ae6-af9d-6a6f50cbcd5f http://musicbrainz.org/artist/57fca0e2-f9ad-4ae6-af9d-6a6f50cbcd5f

Vangelis (Greek composer of electronic, new age and classical)