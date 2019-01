Urusen /music/images/artists/96x96/b0bf1847-a417-432c-ae8c-4b5f8064e5ff.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b0bf1847-a417-432c-ae8c-4b5f8064e5ff http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b0bf1847-a417-432c-ae8c-4b5f8064e5ff

Urusen (Name is from a character in artwork for the band's 1st release)