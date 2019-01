Up Down Go Machine /music/images/artists/96x96/11cecb0b-3e4a-44bd-a6f8-83461a146f32.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/11cecb0b-3e4a-44bd-a6f8-83461a146f32 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/11cecb0b-3e4a-44bd-a6f8-83461a146f32

Up Down Go Machine