- Themselves/music/images/artists/96x96/0af8e9c1-b9a4-4fb9-92a2-c4feb3b7c999.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0af8e9c1-b9a4-4fb9-92a2-c4feb3b7c999http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0af8e9c1-b9a4-4fb9-92a2-c4feb3b7c999Themselves
- THEMXXNLIGHT/music/images/artists/96x96/29925182-840d-4a22-9b7d-06032d28f610.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/29925182-840d-4a22-9b7d-06032d28f610http://musicbrainz.org/artist/29925182-840d-4a22-9b7d-06032d28f610THEMXXNLIGHT
- Then/music/images/artists/96x96/171e4d8f-9759-4fff-8755-98666b3ab2a6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/171e4d8f-9759-4fff-8755-98666b3ab2a6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/171e4d8f-9759-4fff-8755-98666b3ab2a6Then
- Then Comes Silence/music/images/artists/96x96/254a6da2-cd02-449a-8eb2-7ac20263b9cd.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/254a6da2-cd02-449a-8eb2-7ac20263b9cdhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/254a6da2-cd02-449a-8eb2-7ac20263b9cdThen Comes Silence (goth/post-punk)
- Then Jerico/music/images/artists/96x96/aface358-093d-4824-a0ce-771ebbd04ba5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/aface358-093d-4824-a0ce-771ebbd04ba5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/aface358-093d-4824-a0ce-771ebbd04ba5Then Jerico
- Then Thickens/music/images/artists/96x96/0e01f598-1923-4b46-bedb-0a67e4467159.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/0e01f598-1923-4b46-bedb-0a67e4467159http://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e01f598-1923-4b46-bedb-0a67e4467159Then Thickens
- thenewno2/music/images/artists/96x96/bc5a4268-1553-4ddf-b561-b5e8d094b60c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bc5a4268-1553-4ddf-b561-b5e8d094b60chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/bc5a4268-1553-4ddf-b561-b5e8d094b60cthenewno2
- Theo/music/images/artists/96x96/c8161a11-978d-493b-b4ce-d626341b52ba.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c8161a11-978d-493b-b4ce-d626341b52bahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8161a11-978d-493b-b4ce-d626341b52baTheo (Theo Mungoma from Lusaka, Zambia)
- Theo Altieri/music/images/artists/96x96/84a20425-edef-46da-b691-8d78c13ce2a2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/84a20425-edef-46da-b691-8d78c13ce2a2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/84a20425-edef-46da-b691-8d78c13ce2a2Theo Altieri
- Theo Bass/music/images/artists/96x96/7120180f-2ab5-48f8-9153-58d243747516.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7120180f-2ab5-48f8-9153-58d243747516http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7120180f-2ab5-48f8-9153-58d243747516Theo Bass
- Theo Verney/music/images/artists/96x96/f5b3d301-895d-49bc-a10c-bde9e5748061.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f5b3d301-895d-49bc-a10c-bde9e5748061http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f5b3d301-895d-49bc-a10c-bde9e5748061Theo Verney
- Tatty Theo/music/images/artists/96x96/2b03c556-1670-4c6b-9d27-fe32ed32a384.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2b03c556-1670-4c6b-9d27-fe32ed32a384http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b03c556-1670-4c6b-9d27-fe32ed32a384Tatty Theo
- Theodor/music/images/artists/96x96/a4db26ab-42e0-4015-9bd6-495637fbe5a7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a4db26ab-42e0-4015-9bd6-495637fbe5a7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a4db26ab-42e0-4015-9bd6-495637fbe5a7Theodor
- Mikis Theodorakis/music/images/artists/96x96/83970769-d8ea-434b-8734-88899213c922.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/83970769-d8ea-434b-8734-88899213c922http://musicbrainz.org/artist/83970769-d8ea-434b-8734-88899213c922Mikis Theodorakis
- Theodore/music/images/artists/96x96/ab9a86e4-3da9-4bb1-bfae-86c89d190f9d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ab9a86e4-3da9-4bb1-bfae-86c89d190f9dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab9a86e4-3da9-4bb1-bfae-86c89d190f9dTheodore (Greece)
- David Theodore/music/images/artists/96x96/ab0f958c-b6f4-48bb-937d-9c91cfcf1474.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ab0f958c-b6f4-48bb-937d-9c91cfcf1474http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ab0f958c-b6f4-48bb-937d-9c91cfcf1474David Theodore
- The Mike Theodore Orchestra/music/images/artists/96x96/68c467e8-5f68-4399-8863-34cfbd4cd732.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/68c467e8-5f68-4399-8863-34cfbd4cd732http://musicbrainz.org/artist/68c467e8-5f68-4399-8863-34cfbd4cd732The Mike Theodore Orchestra
- Ruth Theodore/music/images/artists/96x96/569da0ab-c9ad-4d7a-9e4e-3757afa8124f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/569da0ab-c9ad-4d7a-9e4e-3757afa8124fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/569da0ab-c9ad-4d7a-9e4e-3757afa8124fRuth Theodore
- Theoretical Girl/music/images/artists/96x96/dcf1906c-14da-428b-bd3a-e2c19eea0dc8.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/dcf1906c-14da-428b-bd3a-e2c19eea0dc8http://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcf1906c-14da-428b-bd3a-e2c19eea0dc8Theoretical Girl
- Theoretical Girls/music/images/artists/96x96/4602eb3b-a56a-41f2-97a6-ea2cd0230b0c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4602eb3b-a56a-41f2-97a6-ea2cd0230b0chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4602eb3b-a56a-41f2-97a6-ea2cd0230b0cTheoretical Girls
- Theory/music/images/artists/96x96/1c1ea299-e331-4d82-9a8a-6116768bf8be.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/1c1ea299-e331-4d82-9a8a-6116768bf8behttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c1ea299-e331-4d82-9a8a-6116768bf8beTheory (UK drum & bass producer)
- Theory 59/music/images/artists/96x96/7d000e9e-7633-447c-94f6-ac8b4b791482.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7d000e9e-7633-447c-94f6-ac8b4b791482http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7d000e9e-7633-447c-94f6-ac8b4b791482Theory 59
- Theory 77/music/images/artists/96x96/4b24fb02-5931-47ee-89a3-9406b127f27a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4b24fb02-5931-47ee-89a3-9406b127f27ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4b24fb02-5931-47ee-89a3-9406b127f27aTheory 77
- Theory Hazit/music/images/artists/96x96/3258b15c-3712-4e89-a90f-2e3a7c7d7330.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3258b15c-3712-4e89-a90f-2e3a7c7d7330http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3258b15c-3712-4e89-a90f-2e3a7c7d7330Theory Hazit
- Theory in Motion/music/images/artists/96x96/f6e1c8ed-5f49-434f-a18b-fd173ed7812a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f6e1c8ed-5f49-434f-a18b-fd173ed7812ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6e1c8ed-5f49-434f-a18b-fd173ed7812aTheory in Motion
- Theory of a Deadman/music/images/artists/96x96/183e636e-d41c-43fe-a428-8a034eb20c7b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/183e636e-d41c-43fe-a428-8a034eb20c7bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/183e636e-d41c-43fe-a428-8a034eb20c7bTheory of a Deadman
- Theory59/music/images/artists/96x96/cd0c116d-4677-40dd-b606-cbd169c30edc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cd0c116d-4677-40dd-b606-cbd169c30edchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd0c116d-4677-40dd-b606-cbd169c30edcTheory59
- THePETEBOX/music/images/artists/96x96/93cbd33b-b7ac-4a8f-bfda-408e9e9302d9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/93cbd33b-b7ac-4a8f-bfda-408e9e9302d9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/93cbd33b-b7ac-4a8f-bfda-408e9e9302d9THePETEBOX (The Petebox, Petebox)
- DJ Thera/music/images/artists/96x96/d5104da1-3d67-4f6d-9f86-388beb945e49.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d5104da1-3d67-4f6d-9f86-388beb945e49http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5104da1-3d67-4f6d-9f86-388beb945e49DJ Thera (rawstyle dj)
- Pierrequin de Thérache/music/images/artists/96x96/8f37e7ff-f4d6-4dcd-9a5d-263608949249.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8f37e7ff-f4d6-4dcd-9a5d-263608949249http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f37e7ff-f4d6-4dcd-9a5d-263608949249Pierrequin de Thérache (fl. 1500)