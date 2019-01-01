- The Super Moons/music/images/artists/96x96/b8bd63b0-65e3-4948-9fe0-ed94b7588ff5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b8bd63b0-65e3-4948-9fe0-ed94b7588ff5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8bd63b0-65e3-4948-9fe0-ed94b7588ff5The Super Moons
- The Supreme Team/music/images/artists/96x96/57616d07-b269-4d48-8bb8-5efcf4e8216a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/57616d07-b269-4d48-8bb8-5efcf4e8216ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/57616d07-b269-4d48-8bb8-5efcf4e8216aThe Supreme Team (Outblast, Angerfist, Tha Playah & Evil Activities)
- The Sweet Release of Death/music/images/artists/96x96/5b7c48b4-8b16-4325-af3b-927f301d7770.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5b7c48b4-8b16-4325-af3b-927f301d7770http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5b7c48b4-8b16-4325-af3b-927f301d7770The Sweet Release of Death
- The Tamborines/music/images/artists/96x96/77358178-193a-401a-a4ea-387c327d3c35.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/77358178-193a-401a-a4ea-387c327d3c35http://musicbrainz.org/artist/77358178-193a-401a-a4ea-387c327d3c35The Tamborines (The Tambourines)
- The Tates/music/images/artists/96x96/88e09099-8eb8-4ced-abf7-6908434ee881.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/88e09099-8eb8-4ced-abf7-6908434ee881http://musicbrainz.org/artist/88e09099-8eb8-4ced-abf7-6908434ee881The Tates
- The Tea Rockers Quintet/music/images/artists/96x96/f1eda1b7-0cfe-46f7-b4ad-86cb6809e871.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f1eda1b7-0cfe-46f7-b4ad-86cb6809e871http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1eda1b7-0cfe-46f7-b4ad-86cb6809e871The Tea Rockers Quintet
- The Teak Project/music/images/artists/96x96/56b910fe-489c-4578-a9f7-4bf715af09fe.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/56b910fe-489c-4578-a9f7-4bf715af09fehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/56b910fe-489c-4578-a9f7-4bf715af09feThe Teak Project
- The Tenbiits/music/images/artists/96x96/7a592da2-f197-42e6-a616-9ecbcdd48251.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7a592da2-f197-42e6-a616-9ecbcdd48251http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a592da2-f197-42e6-a616-9ecbcdd48251The Tenbiits
- The Tin Pigeons/music/images/artists/96x96/bff0739f-51b9-4abb-8fd8-db06c476e2d5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bff0739f-51b9-4abb-8fd8-db06c476e2d5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bff0739f-51b9-4abb-8fd8-db06c476e2d5The Tin Pigeons
- The Top Fuellers/music/images/artists/96x96/3590e68d-c235-436f-ae1f-5d7a0a258ba2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/3590e68d-c235-436f-ae1f-5d7a0a258ba2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/3590e68d-c235-436f-ae1f-5d7a0a258ba2The Top Fuellers
- The Tourist Company/music/images/artists/96x96/5a9fa1e2-c01c-488f-949e-477de141ca64.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5a9fa1e2-c01c-488f-949e-477de141ca64http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5a9fa1e2-c01c-488f-949e-477de141ca64The Tourist Company
- The Traveller/music/images/artists/96x96/596491c0-3bbe-481c-9a03-27d206de5f32.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/596491c0-3bbe-481c-9a03-27d206de5f32http://musicbrainz.org/artist/596491c0-3bbe-481c-9a03-27d206de5f32The Traveller (pseudonym of Rene Pawlowitz aka Shed)
- The Travis Waltons/music/images/artists/96x96/9be3727c-008e-45bd-95ad-25b0226ddf43.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9be3727c-008e-45bd-95ad-25b0226ddf43http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9be3727c-008e-45bd-95ad-25b0226ddf43The Travis Waltons
- The Treasures Of Mexico/music/images/artists/96x96/2212dd3b-d688-45d8-8a8c-4f2a7603cbdc.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2212dd3b-d688-45d8-8a8c-4f2a7603cbdchttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2212dd3b-d688-45d8-8a8c-4f2a7603cbdcThe Treasures Of Mexico
- The Trouble With Templeton/music/images/artists/96x96/4195687e-33be-4c4d-931c-c9402def9eb6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4195687e-33be-4c4d-931c-c9402def9eb6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4195687e-33be-4c4d-931c-c9402def9eb6The Trouble With Templeton
- The True Underground Sound of Rome/music/images/artists/96x96/030bec03-e05c-4d86-9584-65ad817053ab.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/030bec03-e05c-4d86-9584-65ad817053abhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/030bec03-e05c-4d86-9584-65ad817053abThe True Underground Sound of Rome (90s Italian house group)
- The Tympaniks/music/images/artists/96x96/c95ed61a-7acf-4835-978e-2b2ffa145c13.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c95ed61a-7acf-4835-978e-2b2ffa145c13http://musicbrainz.org/artist/c95ed61a-7acf-4835-978e-2b2ffa145c13The Tympaniks (Covers band)
- The Under/music/images/artists/96x96/8bf03ec7-0754-427b-8ccf-6ae089c68563.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/8bf03ec7-0754-427b-8ccf-6ae089c68563http://musicbrainz.org/artist/8bf03ec7-0754-427b-8ccf-6ae089c68563The Under
- The Upsiders/music/images/artists/96x96/a0766eb4-28e2-4224-abf2-4f46eb6fe19c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a0766eb4-28e2-4224-abf2-4f46eb6fe19chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/a0766eb4-28e2-4224-abf2-4f46eb6fe19cThe Upsiders
- The Van McCoy Strings/music/images/artists/96x96/2d5159d8-4af3-49f4-ab4e-f9e5eaff4a2a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2d5159d8-4af3-49f4-ab4e-f9e5eaff4a2ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d5159d8-4af3-49f4-ab4e-f9e5eaff4a2aThe Van McCoy Strings
- The Viking Combo Band/music/images/artists/96x96/2e7d3ce4-e08f-441c-8cef-50d1e438eead.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2e7d3ce4-e08f-441c-8cef-50d1e438eeadhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e7d3ce4-e08f-441c-8cef-50d1e438eeadThe Viking Combo Band
- The Vogts Sisters/music/images/artists/96x96/26f2de77-ff40-4e9b-a68d-8e9c14a96724.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/26f2de77-ff40-4e9b-a68d-8e9c14a96724http://musicbrainz.org/artist/26f2de77-ff40-4e9b-a68d-8e9c14a96724The Vogts Sisters
- The Voyagers/music/images/artists/96x96/ef9ff774-fd14-40bf-9db5-10187ef84939.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ef9ff774-fd14-40bf-9db5-10187ef84939http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef9ff774-fd14-40bf-9db5-10187ef84939The Voyagers (A Lot Like Love)
- The Voyeurist/music/images/artists/96x96/2ec45486-e4fb-451d-ae11-be0de8e4e0b6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2ec45486-e4fb-451d-ae11-be0de8e4e0b6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ec45486-e4fb-451d-ae11-be0de8e4e0b6The Voyeurist
- The Vryll Society/music/images/artists/96x96/eecf9a50-87eb-475f-9744-6750b23b00a6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/eecf9a50-87eb-475f-9744-6750b23b00a6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/eecf9a50-87eb-475f-9744-6750b23b00a6The Vryll Society (Liverpool based Indie six piece)
- The War and Treaty/music/images/artists/96x96/db15e7aa-7b0b-400a-b8e3-dcb17e646e4a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/db15e7aa-7b0b-400a-b8e3-dcb17e646e4ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/db15e7aa-7b0b-400a-b8e3-dcb17e646e4aThe War and Treaty
- The War That Happened/music/images/artists/96x96/a64c8345-40d0-4e8d-8e24-05b19baf9233.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a64c8345-40d0-4e8d-8e24-05b19baf9233http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a64c8345-40d0-4e8d-8e24-05b19baf9233The War That Happened
- The Way Down Wanderers/music/images/artists/96x96/c56f2fbc-56c3-49ec-8ed9-6dccd886080e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c56f2fbc-56c3-49ec-8ed9-6dccd886080ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c56f2fbc-56c3-49ec-8ed9-6dccd886080eThe Way Down Wanderers
- The Werewandas/music/images/artists/96x96/06ab1889-7497-4288-aa6a-48f49eb1ae4c.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/06ab1889-7497-4288-aa6a-48f49eb1ae4chttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/06ab1889-7497-4288-aa6a-48f49eb1ae4cThe Werewandas
- The White Lamp/music/images/artists/96x96/818b11e7-e9ee-4c68-9f9d-cac77607c20e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/818b11e7-e9ee-4c68-9f9d-cac77607c20ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/818b11e7-e9ee-4c68-9f9d-cac77607c20eThe White Lamp