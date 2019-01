Paul Taylor /music/images/artists/96x96/bec7d307-2477-46bf-aaaf-efac64cff5f8.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bec7d307-2477-46bf-aaaf-efac64cff5f8 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/bec7d307-2477-46bf-aaaf-efac64cff5f8

Paul Taylor (Jazz saxphonist who grew up in Denver, CO.)