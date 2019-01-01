Tropics /music/images/artists/96x96/75e666d9-59c7-4b1e-8f95-bff348688cac.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/75e666d9-59c7-4b1e-8f95-bff348688cac http://musicbrainz.org/artist/75e666d9-59c7-4b1e-8f95-bff348688cac

Tropics (British band featuring ex members of Bullet Union, Ursa etc)