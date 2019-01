Anja Schneider /music/images/artists/96x96/39c704de-b6c7-43d8-85d1-8dabd0a4e9a7.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/39c704de-b6c7-43d8-85d1-8dabd0a4e9a7 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/39c704de-b6c7-43d8-85d1-8dabd0a4e9a7

Anja Schneider (Anja Schneider is the Mobilee Records founder, broadcaster, internationally renowned DJ and producer once labeled a perpetual motion machine, and one of the hardest working individuals in the business.)