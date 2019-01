Sugar /music/images/artists/96x96/9bcc1483-c526-4b5d-a411-6cde490ce2c6.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9bcc1483-c526-4b5d-a411-6cde490ce2c6 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9bcc1483-c526-4b5d-a411-6cde490ce2c6

Sugar (Korean group. They also sing in Japanese.)