Bill Stegmeyer and His Hot Eight /music/images/artists/96x96/2cb594a0-31d6-4d34-ae41-b0306e698651.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/2cb594a0-31d6-4d34-ae41-b0306e698651 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cb594a0-31d6-4d34-ae41-b0306e698651

Bill Stegmeyer and His Hot Eight