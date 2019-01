Star /music/images/artists/96x96/9daea808-117c-4bbf-b61b-495e0fb2c7fe.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9daea808-117c-4bbf-b61b-495e0fb2c7fe http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9daea808-117c-4bbf-b61b-495e0fb2c7fe

Star (90s US dance pop "Do U Want My Love")