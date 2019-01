Soyuz Rats /music/images/artists/96x96/a1c82434-557e-4803-8d82-aab3080ae9de.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a1c82434-557e-4803-8d82-aab3080ae9de http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a1c82434-557e-4803-8d82-aab3080ae9de

Soyuz Rats (Norwich duo trying to contact polterghosts through the medium of guitar orientated rock.)