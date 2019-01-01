- Southern California Community Choir/music/images/artists/96x96/349e4b9f-c05f-4ac9-be6c-d72aebf0945e.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/349e4b9f-c05f-4ac9-be6c-d72aebf0945ehttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/349e4b9f-c05f-4ac9-be6c-d72aebf0945eSouthern California Community Choir
- Southern Command Band of the Royal Air Force/music/images/artists/96x96/22abe4d1-d0db-42af-9bbd-fb5d0d1d42df.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/22abe4d1-d0db-42af-9bbd-fb5d0d1d42dfhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/22abe4d1-d0db-42af-9bbd-fb5d0d1d42dfSouthern Command Band of the Royal Air Force
- Southern Culture on the Skids/music/images/artists/96x96/90c88f94-8b70-49fd-9726-cadf4306ef42.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/90c88f94-8b70-49fd-9726-cadf4306ef42http://musicbrainz.org/artist/90c88f94-8b70-49fd-9726-cadf4306ef42Southern Culture on the Skids
- The Southern Death Cult/music/images/artists/96x96/5df6c0a8-c744-4097-b3b4-bcf32b52eea5.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/5df6c0a8-c744-4097-b3b4-bcf32b52eea5http://musicbrainz.org/artist/5df6c0a8-c744-4097-b3b4-bcf32b52eea5The Southern Death Cult (British gothic post-punk band)
- Southern Fried/music/images/artists/96x96/4cbad248-ea05-4f1d-a427-7f43b06b9d6b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4cbad248-ea05-4f1d-a427-7f43b06b9d6bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/4cbad248-ea05-4f1d-a427-7f43b06b9d6bSouthern Fried
- Southern Gospel Choir/music/images/artists/96x96/950dd351-60cc-417c-86ab-eab8ad3abb1a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/950dd351-60cc-417c-86ab-eab8ad3abb1ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/950dd351-60cc-417c-86ab-eab8ad3abb1aSouthern Gospel Choir (University of Tasmania)
- Southern Hospitality/music/images/artists/96x96/9e51223f-3ca9-48c6-b1de-bc8d34e46ec9.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/9e51223f-3ca9-48c6-b1de-bc8d34e46ec9http://musicbrainz.org/artist/9e51223f-3ca9-48c6-b1de-bc8d34e46ec9Southern Hospitality (US blues band)
- Southern Playas/music/images/artists/96x96/bd35943e-b8ae-4c5f-bbc0-0b896f5711db.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/bd35943e-b8ae-4c5f-bbc0-0b896f5711dbhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd35943e-b8ae-4c5f-bbc0-0b896f5711dbSouthern Playas
- The Southern Sea/music/images/artists/96x96/b7773e37-9e08-475f-850d-5961f814b422.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b7773e37-9e08-475f-850d-5961f814b422http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b7773e37-9e08-475f-850d-5961f814b422The Southern Sea
- The Southern Serenaders/music/images/artists/96x96/d36834b3-d9ed-4f4e-8fc2-1dbb3fdd4a19.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d36834b3-d9ed-4f4e-8fc2-1dbb3fdd4a19http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d36834b3-d9ed-4f4e-8fc2-1dbb3fdd4a19The Southern Serenaders
- Southern Shores/music/images/artists/96x96/559223fd-d257-460e-a99d-ea81729e647a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/559223fd-d257-460e-a99d-ea81729e647ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/559223fd-d257-460e-a99d-ea81729e647aSouthern Shores
- Southern Sons/music/images/artists/96x96/a603c10c-003f-4e33-a972-5a127bee85e7.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a603c10c-003f-4e33-a972-5a127bee85e7http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a603c10c-003f-4e33-a972-5a127bee85e7Southern Sons (90s Australian rock band)
- The Southern Sons/music/images/artists/96x96/140a0115-f55e-4294-88bf-e8dd6f87fe1b.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/140a0115-f55e-4294-88bf-e8dd6f87fe1bhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/140a0115-f55e-4294-88bf-e8dd6f87fe1bThe Southern Sons (40s/50s US vocal gospel group)
- Southern Star/music/images/artists/96x96/7c43faae-dd3e-4789-9a84-72542ac52d53.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7c43faae-dd3e-4789-9a84-72542ac52d53http://musicbrainz.org/artist/7c43faae-dd3e-4789-9a84-72542ac52d53Southern Star
- Southern Tenant Folk Union/music/images/artists/96x96/e47fbab2-c398-4f09-b6a6-f4738309d030.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/e47fbab2-c398-4f09-b6a6-f4738309d030http://musicbrainz.org/artist/e47fbab2-c398-4f09-b6a6-f4738309d030Southern Tenant Folk Union
- Southern University Quartet/music/images/artists/96x96/82a312b2-7a75-46ff-ac10-4cb68d8fabf1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/82a312b2-7a75-46ff-ac10-4cb68d8fabf1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/82a312b2-7a75-46ff-ac10-4cb68d8fabf1Southern University Quartet
- Southern Voices/music/images/artists/96x96/7dc2f05c-f6b2-4bed-adc7-222a9aeb47eb.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/7dc2f05c-f6b2-4bed-adc7-222a9aeb47ebhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/7dc2f05c-f6b2-4bed-adc7-222a9aeb47ebSouthern Voices (British choir)
- Jeri Southern/music/images/artists/96x96/c1037532-e43b-48c5-a138-fcfc50ee846f.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/c1037532-e43b-48c5-a138-fcfc50ee846fhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1037532-e43b-48c5-a138-fcfc50ee846fJeri Southern
- Sheila Southern/music/images/artists/96x96/a404f5b0-ac58-4429-92cb-eedcea20cd91.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/a404f5b0-ac58-4429-92cb-eedcea20cd91http://musicbrainz.org/artist/a404f5b0-ac58-4429-92cb-eedcea20cd91Sheila Southern
- Southlakes/music/images/artists/96x96/ffd183e6-a1f5-4864-93cc-6c0b8ca3b3e6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/ffd183e6-a1f5-4864-93cc-6c0b8ca3b3e6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/ffd183e6-a1f5-4864-93cc-6c0b8ca3b3e6Southlakes
- Southland Hummingbirds/music/images/artists/96x96/f537d8d9-d930-4320-a69c-c25fec011c9d.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f537d8d9-d930-4320-a69c-c25fec011c9dhttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/f537d8d9-d930-4320-a69c-c25fec011c9dSouthland Hummingbirds
- The Southland Stingers/music/images/artists/96x96/cf533f4b-15e9-4788-89b6-88ccded9cea6.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/cf533f4b-15e9-4788-89b6-88ccded9cea6http://musicbrainz.org/artist/cf533f4b-15e9-4788-89b6-88ccded9cea6The Southland Stingers
- The Southlanders/music/images/artists/96x96/07508ee8-e178-46ce-90d3-2f89b4a59874.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/07508ee8-e178-46ce-90d3-2f89b4a59874http://musicbrainz.org/artist/07508ee8-e178-46ce-90d3-2f89b4a59874The Southlanders ('60s UK artist)
- Southport/music/images/artists/96x96/33847a7c-c60d-44f1-b3b1-e695ec39a7f2.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/33847a7c-c60d-44f1-b3b1-e695ec39a7f2http://musicbrainz.org/artist/33847a7c-c60d-44f1-b3b1-e695ec39a7f2Southport
- The Southshore Commission/music/images/artists/96x96/32e027a7-632f-4fe8-9c91-fcc33e77fd99.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/32e027a7-632f-4fe8-9c91-fcc33e77fd99http://musicbrainz.org/artist/32e027a7-632f-4fe8-9c91-fcc33e77fd99The Southshore Commission
- Southside Allstars/music/images/artists/96x96/b07dd1bf-1b43-4b50-b8b4-ce862cc7e6e1.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b07dd1bf-1b43-4b50-b8b4-ce862cc7e6e1http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b07dd1bf-1b43-4b50-b8b4-ce862cc7e6e1Southside Allstars
- Southside Hustlers/music/images/artists/96x96/73cb08c0-162f-4b98-bda4-fcfed2c145ec.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/73cb08c0-162f-4b98-bda4-fcfed2c145echttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/73cb08c0-162f-4b98-bda4-fcfed2c145ecSouthside Hustlers
- Southside Johnny/music/images/artists/96x96/f826b4d1-2dc3-4c4f-ba70-69b472320338.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/f826b4d1-2dc3-4c4f-ba70-69b472320338http://musicbrainz.org/artist/f826b4d1-2dc3-4c4f-ba70-69b472320338Southside Johnny
- Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes/music/images/artists/96x96/d7bc97fb-4bd3-453b-98a1-9081f89c52f0.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d7bc97fb-4bd3-453b-98a1-9081f89c52f0http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7bc97fb-4bd3-453b-98a1-9081f89c52f0Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
- Southside Movement/music/images/artists/96x96/fbfbd9ec-8e4a-4216-9d9e-e9f057494a6a.jpghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fbfbd9ec-8e4a-4216-9d9e-e9f057494a6ahttp://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbfbd9ec-8e4a-4216-9d9e-e9f057494a6aSouthside Movement