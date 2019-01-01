The Soundtrack of Our Lives /music/images/artists/96x96/6fd077ad-3430-4940-a584-9dabf66698c1.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/6fd077ad-3430-4940-a584-9dabf66698c1 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fd077ad-3430-4940-a584-9dabf66698c1

The Soundtrack of Our Lives