Soloists of the Orchestra of the Bolshoi Theatre /music/images/artists/96x96/97f56365-985b-44a3-9667-e30bdbd272aa.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/97f56365-985b-44a3-9667-e30bdbd272aa http://musicbrainz.org/artist/97f56365-985b-44a3-9667-e30bdbd272aa

Soloists of the Orchestra of the Bolshoi Theatre