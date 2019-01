Joe Solo /music/images/artists/96x96/d4279823-fce6-46b5-9c54-20f385ad0eab.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/d4279823-fce6-46b5-9c54-20f385ad0eab http://musicbrainz.org/artist/d4279823-fce6-46b5-9c54-20f385ad0eab

Joe Solo (Joe Solo is a musician, writer, political activist, historian, broadcaster and washing machine engineer from Scarborough.)