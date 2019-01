The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments /music/images/artists/96x96/fa112b9b-b17a-4bce-aba6-feb163d364bf.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/fa112b9b-b17a-4bce-aba6-feb163d364bf http://musicbrainz.org/artist/fa112b9b-b17a-4bce-aba6-feb163d364bf

The Society of Strange and Ancient Instruments