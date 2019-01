Sinfonia Chorus /music/images/artists/96x96/93e42506-38e4-45ba-946b-41a630192f27.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/93e42506-38e4-45ba-946b-41a630192f27 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/93e42506-38e4-45ba-946b-41a630192f27

Sinfonia Chorus (associated with Northern Sinfonia of England)