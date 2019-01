Shywolf /music/images/artists/96x96/b9e37f68-15b9-4770-b4bb-c56939c0e2b5.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/b9e37f68-15b9-4770-b4bb-c56939c0e2b5 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9e37f68-15b9-4770-b4bb-c56939c0e2b5

Shywolf (Midlands England - started by Phil Toone after Spoonfull and Blitz)