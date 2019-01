Sheriff /music/images/artists/96x96/4679d9f9-fa29-4df2-b703-1eefb41500d7.jpg https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/artists/4679d9f9-fa29-4df2-b703-1eefb41500d7 http://musicbrainz.org/artist/4679d9f9-fa29-4df2-b703-1eefb41500d7

Sheriff (Canadian arena rock band, known for "When I'm With You")